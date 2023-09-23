Chicago man charged with carjacking on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with carjacking a 47-year-old woman on the city's South Side earlier this month.

Police arrested 30-year-old Keyruni Buford on Wednesday, in the 2400 block of East 79th Street.

He was identified as the offender who took a vehicle from the victim by force, in the 7400 block of South Langley Avenue on Sept. 16.

Buford was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

He appeared in bond court on Friday.

No further information was immediately available.