Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged with carjacking on South Side

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with carjacking a 47-year-old woman on the city's South Side earlier this month.

Police arrested 30-year-old Keyruni Buford on Wednesday, in the 2400 block of East 79th Street.

He was identified as the offender who took a vehicle from the victim by force, in the 7400 block of South Langley Avenue on Sept. 16.

Buford was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

He appeared in bond court on Friday.

No further information was immediately available. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 22, 2023 / 10:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.