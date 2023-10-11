Chicago International Film Festival opens Wednesday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Movie lovers are in for a treat for the next few weeks!

The 59th annual Chicago International Film Festival kicks off Wednesday night.

Some of the opening night festivities include a big block party outside the Music Box Theatre on Southport Avenue.

There will be live music, a red carpet, and a video wall showing festival selections.

Also taking place a screening of the film "We Grown Now."

It was directed by Chicago native Minhal Baig and set in Cabrini Green.

Another standout is the high school horror comedy film "Departing Seniors" which was filmed in Chicago.

The festival runs through October 22nd.

Tonight WE GROWN NOW is playing @chifilmfest. It’s heartwarming tale set in Cabrini-Green that I so enjoyed. Here’s my review via @Screendaily https://t.co/a8VduUFLz1 — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) October 11, 2023