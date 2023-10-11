Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago International Film Festival opens Wednesday night

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago International Film Festival starts Wednesday
Chicago International Film Festival starts Wednesday 00:35

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Movie lovers are in for a treat for the next few weeks!

The 59th annual Chicago International Film Festival kicks off Wednesday night.

Some of the opening night festivities include a big block party outside the Music Box Theatre on Southport Avenue.

There will be live music, a red carpet, and a video wall showing festival selections. 

Also taking place a screening of the film "We Grown Now."

It was directed by Chicago native Minhal Baig and set in Cabrini Green.

Another standout is the high school horror comedy film "Departing Seniors" which was filmed in Chicago.

The festival runs through October 22nd. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 4:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.