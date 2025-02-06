Chicago independent music staples SubT, Val's halla Records team up to pay tribute

Why cassette tapes are making a comeback Why cassette tapes are making a comeback 04:59

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two cornerstones of the Chicago-area music scene are coming together to create a unique listening experience and pop-up record store event.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, Val's halla Records will set up shop inside the Subterranean music venue in Wicker Park. The event is part of a six-month tribute to the music venue's 30th anniversary.

Since its opening in 1994, the SubT has been known to book artists on the precipice of mainstream stardom, such as Lizzo, Tame Impala, and Chappell Roan.

An extensive collection of records will be available to browse, including a curated selection of artists who have performed at the Subbertanean (SubT) over the last three decades.

Val's halla Records has been a staple shop in Oak Park since 1972, offering new and used vinyl, CDs and cassettes.

"It's an interesting feeling being around for 30 years. There are so many other clubs, and great clubs have gone by the wayside, and it's tragic when that happens," Robert Gomez, owner of the SubT, said. "Where it gets exciting for me is when you have an artist who appreciates where they started, even after playing in front of thousands."

Gomez said The Lumineers gave the SubT a shoutout when playing at Wrigley Field.

"Those moments make 30 years more meaningful," he said.

One of the event's purposes is to emphasize the "deep connection between live performances and the records that preserve them," according to the press release. It is also a "testament to the independent artists who keep Chicago's music scene thriving."

Trevor Toppen, who calls himself the "steward" of Val's halla Records, says the two are part of an "ecosystem that exists for local artists." The original owner, Val Camilletti, died in 2018.

In the era of streaming music, which some say is more of a passive listening, vinyl and live music tout both as active listening experiences.

"It's all interconnected and it's why I'm so excited to celebrate with the SubT," Toppen said.

People can also experience "Val's Vintage Sounderator," a listening booth built from a repurposed walk-in freezer from the 1940s.

"When you sit inside the refrigerator because the speakers are, you know, right here against you. It really blocks out all the rest of the sound. It sounds amazing," he said.

Three Chicago-area bands will also be performing: Ricky Liontones Revue, Sharp Pins and Ur Mom. There will also be special drinks and "other surprises."

The record pop-up is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the SubT's first-floor lounge at 2011 N Ave.