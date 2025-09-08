Chicago Human Relations Commission to hold hearing on crisis of antisemitism

Chicago Commission on Human Relations to hold hearing on antisemitism

The Chicago Commission on Human Relations was set Monday to hold a public hearing on antisemitism.

Mayor Brandon Johnson called for the hearing specifically focused on antisemitism amid a troubling trend in Chicago. The point of the six-hour public hearing is to try to get to the bottom of why overall hate crimes are down in Chicago, but antisemitism is up.

The data being discussed dates from 2024, but 2025 has also been filled with incidents of anti-Jewish hate.

The incidents include a threat written on a mailbox right across the street from the KAM Isaiah Israel Congregation synagogue near University Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard in Hyde Park earlier this summer.

Threats and hate-filled antisemitic messages were also found in stop signs, Amazon lockers, and University of Chicago BlueLight emergency phone boxes in Hyde Park over the summer. They ranged from slurs to wishing death on those who are Jewish.

There were at least seven instances of antisemitic graffiti in the Hyde Park area in less than a month.

The hearing Monday will begin at 10 a.m. at Chicago City Council Chambers. Faith leaders and victims of anti-Jewish hate crimes are among those set to testify.

After the hearing, the Chicago Commission on Human Relations is supposed to create a report with key findings and recommendations for reducing antisemitism.

Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) does not think the antisemitism hearing Monday goes far enough. In fact, she feels some voices are being unfairly excluded.

Silverstein will raise her concerns at a news conference at City Hall ahead of the hearing.