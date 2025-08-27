More antisemitic graffiti found in Hyde Park neighborhood, Chicago police say

Chicago police are still looking for whoever's responsible for antisemitic graffiti in Hyde Park.

The latest messages were found Monday near 53rd and Kimbark.

Someone has left at least seven other hate-filled messages since June, ranging from antisemitic slurs to wishing death on Jewish people.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

the 5100 block of South University Avenue at 2:41 p.m. on June 23,

the 1300 block of East 53rd Street between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on June 24,

the 1300 block of East 54th Street at 10:07 p.m. on June 24,

the 1200 block of East 53rd Street at 8:57 p.m. on June 29,

the 1500 block of East 55th Street at 11:25 a.m. on June 30,

the 1600 block of East 55th Street at 9:52 a.m. on July 22,

the 5000 block of South Greenwood Avenue at 11 a.m. on July 22,

the 1300 block of Wast 53rd Street at 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Those messages were left on everything from mailboxes to stop signs and Amazon lockers. One of the objects that was defaced was a mailbox right across the street from the KAM Isaiah Israel Congregation synagogue near 51st and University.

"Some member of our community found posted on a mailbox there a sign that said, 'Kill all Jews,' that had been taped to the Post Office box," said Rabbi Daniel Kirzane.

At Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St., Kirzane said park benches were defaced by someone carving a slur for Jewish people into the wood.

"There were a lot of those written all around," Kirzane said. "Though there were several incidents, the three or four that I can remember where the message was, 'Kill all Jews.' 'All Jews are terrorists,' was one, and I would say that, so, the more quote-unquote 'benign' ones are the ones that were simply racial slurs."

Police asked anyone with information on the antisemitic vandalism to call Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-1-073C.