Chicago police issue alert for antisemitic vandalism in Hyde Park

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Chicago police have issued a community alert for antisemitic graffiti and vandalism in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police said there have been seven recent instances of criminal property damage at the end of June and in July in which someone has put stickers or graffiti with antisemitic phrases on property like mailboxes, stop signs, Amazon lockers and emergency bells.

Police said they the vandalism occurred at the following locations and times:

  • June 23 in the 5100 block of South University Ave. at 2:41 p.m.
  • June 24 in the 1300 block of East 53rd St. between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.
  • June 24 in the 1300 block of East 54th St. at 10:07 p.m.
  • June 29 in the 1200 block of East 53rd St. at 8:47 p.m.
  • June 30 in the 1500 block of East 55th St. at 11:25 a.m.
  • July 22 in the 1600 block of East 55th St. at 9:52 a.m.
  • July 22 in the 5000 block of South Greenwood Ave. at 11 a.m.

An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing. If you have information about this vandalism, CPD asks you contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380. 

