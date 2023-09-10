Chicago Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Chicago Saturday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the incident happened at 8:18 p.m. in the 500 block of South Independence.

Police responded to find a man between 45 and 55 years old who had been struck by a vehicle. He was not in a crosswalk.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Area Four detectives are investigating.