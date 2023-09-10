Watch CBS News
Chicago Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Chicago Saturday evening. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, the incident happened at 8:18 p.m. in the 500 block of South Independence. 

Police responded to find a man between 45 and 55 years old who had been struck by a vehicle. He was not in a crosswalk. 

He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Area Four detectives are investigating. 

First published on September 9, 2023 / 11:15 PM

