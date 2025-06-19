Chicago Heights crematory agrees to shut down permanently after accusations of mishandling bodies

More photos, video show how bodies were being handled at Chicago area crematory

Heights Crematory in Chicago Heights has agreed to shut down permanently, the Illinois Comptroller's office announced.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza said in a news release that the license for the crematory has been permanently revoked through a consent order.

"The practical effect of this order is that Heights and its owners will never operate a crematorium in the state of Illinois again," Mendoza said. In a news release.

Business at the crematory was halted after the CBS News Chicago Investigators exposed how bodies were being mishandled there.

The State of Illinois had never made a move to shut down a crematory in such a fashion before. But when officials saw the photos of conditions at the crematory, they said they had to take action.

"I wouldn't trust these people, literally, with my pet," Mendoza said in March. "Those bodies in the photos or videos that you've shown show people just in plastic bags, maybe in sheets, some bodies on top of other bodies. In the most recent investigation, all of those are unacceptable."

Mendoza said she was personally appalled.

"When I saw these pictures, I felt that our dog got a more dignified treatment in death than these people did?" Mendoza said. "These are people. They're people's loved ones, family members. And to see anyone treated in that disrespectful, undignified manner in death was disgusting to me."

The CBS News Chicago Investigators obtained records showing Heights Crematory had been repeatedly warned by the state for their handling of bodies waiting to be cremated. Those violations came long before the CBS News Chicago Investigators obtained photos from a whistleblower that were taken inside a trailer where bodies were being stored.

CBS News Chicago later learned Illinois state regulators have warned Heights repeatedly about violations. In July of last year, the crematory was cited after the state found a "cadaver in a broken refrigerator" and "six to seven bodies waiting to be cremated on main floor," saying, "This is a violation."

Most recently, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office received more than 500 boxes of ashes from Heights Crematory that never made it to families.

A hearing had been set for June 24 to determine if the license for Heights Crematory would be permanently revoked, but Mendoza's office said this hearing is no longer necessary.

