Chicago Frist Alert Weather: Clouds and sprinkles for Wednesday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Although some clouds and sprinkles will be possible Wednesday morning, a mainly dry afternoon with sun and clouds is expected. A southeast wind will boost highs to the upper 60s, even a few low 70s possible to the south.

Thursday will be the warmest day for the foreseeable future with highs in the low to mid 70s. A high of 74 degrees in Chicago would be 23 degrees above average and just one degree shy of the daily high record set back on 2020. The reason for the unusual warmth is a strong south wind, gusting to 35 miles per hour at times.

A strong cold front arrives Thursday night and will make for a much colder Friday. Temperatures will be in the 40s through much of the day. Although a few showers will be possible in the morning, we're expecting a mainly dry afternoon.

Highs this weekend will be very cold, with temperatures in the mid 30s during the day and mid 20s at night. This will be the coldest stretch of weather since late March. Highs remain below average to start next workweek.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 46°

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds and sprinkles, then sun and clouds in the afternoon. High 68°

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High of 74°

