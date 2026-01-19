No injuries after fire at Ford factory in Chicago

Chicago firefighters responded to a fire on Monday afternoon at the Ford assembly plant in the South Deering neighborhood.

Fire Department officials said the fire started around 2:45 p.m. on a conveyor belt and in the ventilation system inside the factory at 130th and Torrence.

Firefighters could be seen on the roof of the building, checking ducts and vents.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.