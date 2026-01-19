Watch CBS News
No injuries after fire at Ford factory in Chicago

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer,
Kris Habermehl

CBS Chicago

Chicago firefighters responded to a fire on Monday afternoon at the Ford assembly plant in the South Deering neighborhood.

Fire Department officials said the fire started around 2:45 p.m. on a conveyor belt and in the ventilation system inside the factory at 130th and Torrence.

Firefighters could be seen on the roof of the building, checking ducts and vents.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

