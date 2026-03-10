Chicago communities work directly with UIC scientists to mitigate extreme weather threats like flooding

Expert researchers and scientists are now working directly with local Chicago-area communities to address extreme weather and mitigate the damage it can cause.

Work at University of Illinois at Chicago is focused on working black by block in Chicago.

"The challenges we are facing in terms of extreme heat and extreme rain, those become stronger in cities," said UIC researcher Max Berkelhammer.

The changing climate means extreme weather is becoming normal, even expected. Climate change means we can expect more rain events and heavier, more frequent flooding events, even during winter months. Winter is now Chicago's fastest warming season.

But Berkelhammer said there's reason to focus on the timing of the storms we're seeing now.

"The risks associated with these early season spring storms- sometimes you call them shoulder season storms are higher, and the likelihood of these storms is increasing and will continue to increase," he said.

"Tornadoes in Illinois and Michigan in March? That's unheard of. That's unprecedented," said Miguel Gonzalez-Meler, of the Center for Extreme Conditions and Health Excellence. "

The UIC researchers are working directly with the Chicago communities hit hardest by severe weather, like Chatham where flooding issues are predominant.

"UIC has been a tremendous partner," said Nedra Fears of the Greater Chatham Initiative.

Fears spoke to CBS News Chicago virtually Tuesday because she was swamped pushing a potential flood alert to the community about severe storms coming to the area today. She's also gearing up for tree planting in April.

"We are having a tree campaign this spring we will plant 400 trees in the neighborhood," she said.

"We are thinking about a lot of solutions to dealing with flooding," Berkelhammer said. "One of those is of course increasing plant and canopy coverage, so increasing trees."

This coming weekend, researchers will work directly with Chatham residents to go over solutions to their concerns following the severe weather outbreak Tuesday.