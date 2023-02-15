Chicago First Alert Weather: Windy Wednesday, snow on the way
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Snow is on the way.
A Wind Advisory has been issued for our entire area until noon Wednesday with gusts near 50 mph.
Temperatures will be back in the 30s.
A Winter Storm Watch kicks in late tonight through Thursday evening.
Rain arrives late Wednesday and Thursday sees rain mixing with sleet and snow, turning to all snow. There can be a possible accumulation of 2-4" in the O'Hare area with more to the north and less to the South.
By Saturday, temperatures return to the mid 40s.
