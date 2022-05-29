Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warming pattern continues

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warming pattern continues
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warming pattern continues 01:54

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A quiet and warm pattern will continue in the Chicago area through Memorial Day. 

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with low temperatures near 60 degrees. 

Expect mostly sunny skies Sunday and a high temperature of 86 degrees. 

Memorial Day and Tuesday will bring temperatures near 90 degrees. Temperatures will cool and rain will return on Wednesday. 

Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on May 29, 2022 / 12:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.