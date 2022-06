Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures back to the 90s

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Back to the heat.

Temperatures are climbing back to the 90s Monday with sunny and breezy conditions.

Back to the 90s! Humidity levels creep up tomorrow aiding in feels like temps of 100°+ @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qlNoT1Us5p — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) June 20, 2022

By Tuesday, there's a high temperature of 98 degrees with feels like temperatures at 100 to 105 degrees.

It will stay hot through mid week.

Chances for rain return Wednesday and Saturday.