Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine through the day, rain returns in the evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Anything beats yesterday's rain and snow!

We kick off today with some sunshine but clouds build in the afternoon ahead of rain as we head toward sunset. Warmer than Saturday, near 50 but cooler near the lake.

Sunday night brings rain, late, and a low in the upper 30s.

Monday sees a chance of rain in the AM. Low 50s.

Saturday's High- 42

Today's High- 50

Normal High- 54

Sunrise- 6:31am

FORECAST

Today: patchy morning fog. partly sunny and A high of 50 but cooler near the lake.

Tonight: rain and 38.

Monday: partly sunny and 51.

