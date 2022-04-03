Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine through the day, rain returns in the evening

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Anything beats yesterday's rain and snow!

We kick off today with some sunshine but clouds build in the afternoon ahead of rain as we head toward sunset. Warmer than Saturday, near 50 but cooler near the lake.  

screen-shot-2022-04-03-at-6-59-34-am.png
CBS 2
screen-shot-2022-04-03-at-6-59-48-am.png
CBS 2

Sunday night brings rain, late, and a low in the upper 30s.  

screen-shot-2022-04-03-at-7-02-33-am.png

Monday sees a chance of rain in the AM. Low 50s.  

screen-shot-2022-04-03-at-7-03-04-am.png
CBS 2

Saturday's High- 42

Today's High- 50

Normal High- 54

Sunrise- 6:31am

screen-shot-2022-04-03-at-7-03-34-am.png
CBS 2

FORECAST

Today: patchy morning fog. partly sunny and A high of 50 but cooler near the lake.

Tonight: rain and 38.

Monday: partly sunny and 51.

screen-shot-2022-04-03-at-7-03-54-am.png
CBS 2
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on April 3, 2022 / 7:22 AM

