Chicago First Alert Weather: Soaking rain coming Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold front stalls across our area tomorrow and it will bring a good amount of rainy weather.
Waves of rain and downpours are likely with ponding on area roads. Both the morning and afternoon/evening rush will be wet.
Showers taper off Wednesday morning as the system departs. Cooler weather returns on the other side of the front.
TONIGHT: CLOUDY & BREEZY. SHOWERS TOWARD MORNING. LOW 60.
TUESDAY: RAIN. STEADY TEMPS AROUND 61 DEGREES.
WEDNESDAY: MORNING SHOWERS TAPER OFF THEN PARTLY CLOUDY. COOLER. HIGH 57.
