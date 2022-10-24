Chicago First Alert Weather: Soaking rain coming Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold front stalls across our area tomorrow and it will bring a good amount of rainy weather.

Waves of rain and downpours are likely with ponding on area roads. Both the morning and afternoon/evening rush will be wet.

Showers taper off Wednesday morning as the system departs. Cooler weather returns on the other side of the front.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY & BREEZY. SHOWERS TOWARD MORNING. LOW 60.

TUESDAY: RAIN. STEADY TEMPS AROUND 61 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MORNING SHOWERS TAPER OFF THEN PARTLY CLOUDY. COOLER. HIGH 57.

