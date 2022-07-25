Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Slightly cooler start to the week

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lower humidicty and slightly cooler temperatures are on the way for the start of the week in the Chicago area. 

Sunday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 64 degrees. 

Monday will be partly cloudy wth a high temperature of 80 degrees. 

Highs will remain in the 80s all week, with scattered storms on Wednesday. Otherwise, most days will be comfortable and partly cloudy.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 25, 2022 / 12:49 AM

