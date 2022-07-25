Chicago First Alert Weather: Slightly cooler start to the week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lower humidicty and slightly cooler temperatures are on the way for the start of the week in the Chicago area.

Sunday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 64 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy wth a high temperature of 80 degrees.

Highs will remain in the 80s all week, with scattered storms on Wednesday. Otherwise, most days will be comfortable and partly cloudy.