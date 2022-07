Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy and hotter Thursday

OVERVIEW

A hot pattern continues, but humidity and rain chances are creeping up.

Today:

Mostly sunny. High 92. Slight chance of evening storms.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 70.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 91.

EXTENDED

Chance of storms on Saturday and Sunday. Cooler temperatures arrive Sunday and continue into next week.

