Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Skies clear, high temps return over the weekend

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps on the rise
Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps on the rise 02:49

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain chances decrease areawide by late this evening, then skies will clear in the overnight. Lows will be in the low 40s.

fri-8pm.png
CBS 2

Sunny skies, breezy and milder for Saturday. Highs will range from the mid-60s in the far west to the low 50s along the lake. Lows will be back in the low 40s Saturday night with a clear sky.

sat-7am.png
CBS 2
sat-3pm.png
CBS 2

Clouds increase during the morning hours on Sunday, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s in most locations, but a southeast breeze will keep temperatures in the 50s along the Northshore.

sunday-afternoon.png
CBS 2

Much warmer all of next week with highs in the low to mid-80s. Partly cloudy skies and mainly dry for next week. There's a slight chance for a shower or storm late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

3-day-weekend-forecast-left-2.png
CBS 2
next-week-5-day-highs.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: Evening sprinkles and drizzle, then clearing skies overnight. Low 44°

SATURDAY: Sunny and breezy. High of 60°, but only in the 50s along the lake.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy in the afternoon and breezy. High 67°, but cooler along the Northshore.

7-day-5.png
CBS 2
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on May 6, 2022 / 6:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.