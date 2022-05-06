Chicago First Alert Weather: Skies clear, high temps return over the weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain chances decrease areawide by late this evening, then skies will clear in the overnight. Lows will be in the low 40s.
Sunny skies, breezy and milder for Saturday. Highs will range from the mid-60s in the far west to the low 50s along the lake. Lows will be back in the low 40s Saturday night with a clear sky.
Clouds increase during the morning hours on Sunday, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s in most locations, but a southeast breeze will keep temperatures in the 50s along the Northshore.
Much warmer all of next week with highs in the low to mid-80s. Partly cloudy skies and mainly dry for next week. There's a slight chance for a shower or storm late Tuesday into early Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Evening sprinkles and drizzle, then clearing skies overnight. Low 44°
SATURDAY: Sunny and breezy. High of 60°, but only in the 50s along the lake.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy in the afternoon and breezy. High 67°, but cooler along the Northshore.
