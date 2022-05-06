Chicago First Alert Weather: Skies clear, high temps return over the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain chances decrease areawide by late this evening, then skies will clear in the overnight. Lows will be in the low 40s.

CBS 2

Sunny skies, breezy and milder for Saturday. Highs will range from the mid-60s in the far west to the low 50s along the lake. Lows will be back in the low 40s Saturday night with a clear sky.

CBS 2

CBS 2

Clouds increase during the morning hours on Sunday, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s in most locations, but a southeast breeze will keep temperatures in the 50s along the Northshore.

CBS 2

Much warmer all of next week with highs in the low to mid-80s. Partly cloudy skies and mainly dry for next week. There's a slight chance for a shower or storm late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

CBS 2

CBS 2

TONIGHT: Evening sprinkles and drizzle, then clearing skies overnight. Low 44°

SATURDAY: Sunny and breezy. High of 60°, but only in the 50s along the lake.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy in the afternoon and breezy. High 67°, but cooler along the Northshore.

CBS 2