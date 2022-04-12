Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers Tuesday evening, severe storm threat Wednesday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday evening.

tue-evening-shower.png
CBS 2

Temperatures hold steady in the low to mid 60s, but cooler along the lake shore. It will be breezy and low 60s overnight with a shower possible.

wed-morning-rain.png
CBS 2

A Weather Alert is posted for Wednesday, due to the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms. 

highs-tomorrow-1.png
CBS 2

Scattered showers and storms are likely in the morning. A few storms could be strong, producing gusty winds.

wednesday-svr-risk.png
CBS 2

A secondary threat for severe storms comes in by the mid- to late afternoon on Wednesday. Storms producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

wed-afternoon-storms.png
CBS 2
heavy-rain.png
CBS 2

Storm chances decrease by the late evening on Wednesday. Along with a severe threat, storms producing heavy downpours could trigger some localized flash flooding. 

It will be windy and much cooler for Thursday with highs in the low 50s. This cool pattern continues through the Holiday Weekend with a chance of rain and highs in the 40s for Easter Sunday. 

7-day-13.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: A few evening showers or an isolated thunderstorm. Breezy and mostly cloudy overnight. Low 61°

WEDNESDAY: Strong storms possible in the morning, then severe storms possible in the afternoon & evening. Chance of rain at 90%. High: 71°

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. High 53°

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 12, 2022 / 3:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.