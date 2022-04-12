Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers Tuesday evening, severe storm threat Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday evening.

CBS 2

Temperatures hold steady in the low to mid 60s, but cooler along the lake shore. It will be breezy and low 60s overnight with a shower possible.

CBS 2

A Weather Alert is posted for Wednesday, due to the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms.

CBS 2

Scattered showers and storms are likely in the morning. A few storms could be strong, producing gusty winds.

CBS 2

A secondary threat for severe storms comes in by the mid- to late afternoon on Wednesday. Storms producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

CBS 2

CBS 2

Storm chances decrease by the late evening on Wednesday. Along with a severe threat, storms producing heavy downpours could trigger some localized flash flooding.

It will be windy and much cooler for Thursday with highs in the low 50s. This cool pattern continues through the Holiday Weekend with a chance of rain and highs in the 40s for Easter Sunday.

CBS 2

TONIGHT: A few evening showers or an isolated thunderstorm. Breezy and mostly cloudy overnight. Low 61°

WEDNESDAY: Strong storms possible in the morning, then severe storms possible in the afternoon & evening. Chance of rain at 90%. High: 71°

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. High 53°