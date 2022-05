CHICAGO (CBS)-- Showers and thunderstorms are on the way.

Temperatures climb to the low 70s Wednesday with showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening.

Rain for some but not for all ☔️ Showers become more numerous through the day. Wet and windy Wednesday day across Chicago @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/iST62ZaNSP — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) May 25, 2022

The chance for rain lingers Thursday into early Friday.

A weekend warmup is ahead with highs back in the 80s.