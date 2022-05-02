Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: showers overnight could bring heavy downpours for morning commute

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies this evening, then increasing showers late this evening into the overnight.

Widespread rain is expected by 4 a.m. Tuesday, with downpours likely through 9 a.m. 

Rain chances decrease by late morning, but scattered shower chances linger through 5 p.m. Tuesday. 

Rainfall amounts for Tuesday could add up to as much as an inch and a quarter. 

Much of Tuesday will be cloudy, damp and chilly with temperatures only in the 40s for most of the day.

Partly cloudy, dry and breezy for Wednesday. Highs will be milder in the mid 50s. 

Then showers return Thursday and Friday with highs near 60 degrees. 

Rainfall amounts over the next 5 days could exceed two inches in several locations. 

Cool Saturday, then turning much milder by early next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with increasing rain late this evening, then showers likely after 3am. Low: 48°

TUESDAY: 100% chance of rain before 9am, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Some rain could be heavy, especially in the morning. High: 50°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 59°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on May 2, 2022 / 4:59 PM

