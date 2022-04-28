Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain storms return this weekend

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies and not as chilly tonight. Lows will be in the mid 40s. A few sprinkles will be possible.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, Friday will be mostly cloudy and milder with most locations reaching highs in the 60s, even upper 60s to the south. Areas along the North Shore though will stay in the 50s due to a lake breeze.

Shower chances increase Friday evening and rain chances continue through the day on Saturday. Thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon could be strong, producing strong winds. 

All of the area is under a marginal to slight risk for strong to severe storms on Saturday. Storm chances end Saturday night.

Isolated showers linger on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Cool all of next week with chances for showers each day.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with areas of sprinkles. Low 46°

 FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light rain. High: 63°

 SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong. High 67° 

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 28, 2022 / 6:42 PM

