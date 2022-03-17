Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain chances Thursday afternoon

By Laura Bannon

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another mild day is ahead. 

Thursday's temperatures will be in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Brief showers are possible during the afternoon and evening.

Showers continue Thursday night into Friday morning. 

Temperatures drop to the upper 30s and low 40s by Friday. 

Rain may change to wet snow overnight but the chance for showers continues into early Saturday.   

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

