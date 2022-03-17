Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain chances Thursday afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another mild day is ahead.
Thursday's temperatures will be in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Brief showers are possible during the afternoon and evening.
Showers continue Thursday night into Friday morning.
Temperatures drop to the upper 30s and low 40s by Friday.
Rain may change to wet snow overnight but the chance for showers continues into early Saturday.
