Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild days ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With dry high pressure in place, showers in Wisconsin continue to collapse.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it'll be fair and quiet through Thursday night.
A weak system Friday could increase the cloud deck at times or even squeeze out a stray sprinkle.
Otherwise, we look forward to milder days ahead. Cooler temps right along the lakefront.
Shower and storm chances build for the second half of the weekend and into next week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, Low 52.
FRIDAY: Mixed skies with a stray sprinkle possible. High 75.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 73.
SUNDAY: Scattered shower or storm chance. Hight 74.
