Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild days ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With dry high pressure in place, showers in Wisconsin continue to collapse.

CBS

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it'll be fair and quiet through Thursday night.

CBS

A weak system Friday could increase the cloud deck at times or even squeeze out a stray sprinkle.

CBS

Otherwise, we look forward to milder days ahead. Cooler temps right along the lakefront.

CBS

Shower and storm chances build for the second half of the weekend and into next week.

CBS

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, Low 52.

FRIDAY: Mixed skies with a stray sprinkle possible. High 75.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 73.

SUNDAY: Scattered shower or storm chance. Hight 74.

CBS