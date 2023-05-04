Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild days ahead

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Nice stretch ahead
Chicago First Alert Weather: Nice stretch ahead 01:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With dry high pressure in place, showers in Wisconsin continue to collapse. 

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it'll be fair and quiet through Thursday night. 

3-panel-daypart-left-this-evening.png
CBS

A weak system Friday could increase the cloud deck at times or even squeeze out a stray sprinkle. 

mk-surface-map.png
CBS

Otherwise, we look forward to milder days ahead. Cooler temps right along the lakefront. 

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

Shower and storm chances build for the second half of the weekend and into next week.

2-day-forecast-weekend-left.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, Low 52.

FRIDAY: Mixed skies with a stray sprinkle possible. High 75.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 73.

SUNDAY: Scattered shower or storm chance. Hight 74.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 1:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.