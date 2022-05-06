Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Last rainy day before weekend warmup

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One more rainy day before a weekend warmup.

Friday's temperatures will be in the low 50s with showers throughout most of the day.  Rain wraps up this evening as clouds break overnight.

Temperatures climb to the 60s on Saturday as sunshine returns. 

Mother's Day will be warm with temperatures in the upper 70s. 

Temperatures in the 80s arrive next week. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on May 6, 2022 / 5:23 AM

