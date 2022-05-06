Chicago First Alert Weather: Last rainy day before weekend warmup

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One more rainy day before a weekend warmup.

Friday's temperatures will be in the low 50s with showers throughout most of the day. Rain wraps up this evening as clouds break overnight.

Temperatures climb to the 60s on Saturday as sunshine returns.

Mother's Day will be warm with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Temperatures in the 80s arrive next week.