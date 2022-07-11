Chicago First Alert Weather: Evening showers, then mostly clear overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're expecting an evening shower or thunderstorm, then chances for rain start to disappear after sunset. Mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

A calm stretch of weather is expected for most of this week:

Lots of sunshine for Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. A push of cool air arrives Wednesday morning, so highs will be cooler in the upper 70s. Sunny and low 80s for Thursday, mid 80s for Friday.

A shower or thunderstorm is possible on Saturday ahead of a front. Highs in the upper 80s on Saturday, the mid 80s and mainly dry for Sunday.

