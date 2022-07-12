Storms bring down trees in Northfield; funnel clouds reported

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Cleanup work was under way in north suburban Northfield Monday evening after strong storms pounded their way through and caused damage.

The storms were so powerful they brought down large trees. Some homes and cars were damaged.

As CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon explained, a front came in and interacted with the very humid, warm air mass hovering over the area – making for storms that were limited in scope, but still rocked the North Shore.

Winds gusted up to 50 mph, and there were even reports of funnel clouds.

In downtown Chicago, a hard rain fell for a short time, but it made for some beauty afterward.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis caught a couple of images of a double rainbow over the Loop.

Beautiful rainbow over Chicago this evening pic.twitter.com/Eh9A2MHQBS — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) July 12, 2022

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek caught a shot of a "perfectly Chicago rainbow arching over the Willis Tower.