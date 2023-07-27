Chicago First Alert Weather: Dangerous heat Thursday, Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The heat is building.

Thursday's temperatures will be in the 90s with high humidity.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Will, Kankakee, Grundy, LaSalle, and Newton (IN) counties. In these areas, heat index values are expected to reach up to 110 degrees.

A Dense Fog advisory is in effect for Northwest Indiana and areas south of Chicago until 8 a.m.

The intense heat continues into Friday as storm chances increase. Storms are expected Friday night and could turn severe with threats of damaging wind and hail.

Rain and storms wrap up early Saturday which then gives way to a pleasant, less humid weekend.