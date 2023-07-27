Watch CBS News
Chicago cooling centers open amid dangerous heat

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With dangerous heat Thursday and Friday, Chicago is turning the city's six community service centers into cooling areas.

Chicago-area temperatures will be in the 90s. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Will, Kankakee, Grundy, LaSalle, and Newton (IN) counties. In these areas, heat index values are expected to reach up to 110 degrees. 

The cooling center locations below will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday:

·         Englewood Center

·         Garfield Center

·         King Center

·         North Area Center

·         South Chicago Center

·         Trina Davila Center

You can also go to any Chicago Public Library or Park District Fieldhouse. 

City splash pads are available from the Chicago Park District.

