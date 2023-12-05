Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies linger

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few areas of light rain will be with us through the evening hours.

CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, the best chance for rain will be for areas near the lake and in Northwest Indiana.

CBS

Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 30s.

CBS

Mostly cloudy, mainly dry and chilly for Wednesday with highs near 40 degrees. Turning warmer late this week with highs in the low 50s for Thursday and Friday.

CBS

Big changes arrive Saturday with rain likely and falling temperatures in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 50s, but expect a temperature crash in the afternoon and evening.

CBS

Lows Saturday night will be around freezing, and with lingering moisture around, there's a chance for snow Saturday night into Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the low 20s.

REST OF TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with a few light showers. High 40°

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 30°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 39°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 50°

CBS