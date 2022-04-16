Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy with highs in the 40s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The sun returns, for the most part, this weekend, but temps that are well below normal remain. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be about 10° below "normal" which is 59°.
Saturday is breezy with NW winds at 20, gusting to 30. A light NE wind on Easter keeps it cooler near the lake.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 49
Tonight: Clear skies with a low of 33
Easter Sunday: increasing clouds with a high of 48 but cooler near the lake on a light northeast wind.
Easter Sunday Night: snow/rain mix
It looks like we can make the 60s by the end of the workweek.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.