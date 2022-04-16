Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy with highs in the 40s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The sun returns, for the most part, this weekend, but temps that are well below normal remain. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be about 10° below "normal" which is 59°.

Saturday is breezy with NW winds at 20, gusting to 30. A light NE wind on Easter keeps it cooler near the lake.

Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 49

Tonight: Clear skies with a low of 33

Easter Sunday: increasing clouds with a high of 48 but cooler near the lake on a light northeast wind.

Easter Sunday Night: snow/rain mix

It looks like we can make the 60s by the end of the workweek.