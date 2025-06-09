Chicago firefighter recovering from injuries he suffered competing in triathlon in San Francisco

A Chicago firefighter was in the ICU Monday after he was injured while competing in a race last week.

Jose Perez was seriously hurt during the swimming portion of the San Francisco Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon.

Perez underwent emergency spinal surgery and was recovering Monday.

The Chicago Fire Department Foundation said Perez's family is now facing mounting medical bills.

They are asking for donations to help cover medical costs.

As of Monday evening, a total of $62,842 had been raised for Perez. The organizer of the GoFundMe said he successfully underwent spinal decompression surgery and regained movement in his hands and feet.