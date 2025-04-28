Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Fire Capt. David Meyer visitation held Monday ahead of funeral in Niles, Illinois

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Man charged in killing of CFD veteran David Meyer ordered detained
Man charged in killing of CFD veteran David Meyer ordered detained 01:56

The visitation for Chicago Fire Captain David Meyer, who died last week after a garage fire, is being held Monday afternoon.

Meyer, 54, was part of the crew that responded to a fire early Wednesday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. After the fire was struck out, the garage collapsed and Meyer was struck by a beam. He was critically injured and rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he later died.

Meyers' visitation is being held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Malec & Sons Funeral home at 600 N. Milwaukee Avenue.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 29, at St. John Brebeuf Parish at 8350 N. Harlem Avenue in Niles at 10 a.m.

While the visitation and funeral are open to the public, the interment will be private.

Meyer was a 29-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department. He is survived by his wife, three daughters, son and parents.

A man has been charged with murder in Meyers' death and was ordered held in Cook County Jail while he awaits trial. 

Please note: The above video is from a previous report.

Sara Tenenbaum
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.