Chicago Fire Capt. David Meyer visitation held Monday ahead of funeral in Niles, Illinois

The visitation for Chicago Fire Captain David Meyer, who died last week after a garage fire, is being held Monday afternoon.

Meyer, 54, was part of the crew that responded to a fire early Wednesday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. After the fire was struck out, the garage collapsed and Meyer was struck by a beam. He was critically injured and rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he later died.

Meyers' visitation is being held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Malec & Sons Funeral home at 600 N. Milwaukee Avenue.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 29, at St. John Brebeuf Parish at 8350 N. Harlem Avenue in Niles at 10 a.m.

While the visitation and funeral are open to the public, the interment will be private.

Meyer was a 29-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department. He is survived by his wife, three daughters, son and parents.

A man has been charged with murder in Meyers' death and was ordered held in Cook County Jail while he awaits trial.

