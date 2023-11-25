Watch CBS News
Chicago fire crews extinguish apartment fire on Chicago's West Side; no injuries reported

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters are working to put out an apartment fire on the West Side Saturday morning.

A fire broke out inside a two-story apartment building near Van Buren and Kilpatrick in the Austin neighborhood just before 7 a.m.

Fire officials say the fire started in the basement and the rear of the building. The fire has since been extinguished. 

No injuries were reported.

It's not clear how many people were displaced and how the fire started.  

November 25, 2023

