Chicago Field Museum "Africa Fashion" exhibit teems with colors, textiles and history of over 20 countries

The color, vibrancy and texture of Africa is on display at the Chicago Field Museum in the exhibit "Africa Fashion."

"We're so glad to have it because it's something different than we normally feature at the Field Museum," said Angelica London, exhibition project manager.

"There are about 120 pieces here," she added. "There are 20-plus African countries represented."

There are a multitude of sections and styles in the exhibit spanning the history of the continent's garments.

The first stop is a look at traditional African garb, then moving toward the present.

"As you walk through the show, you start at the period of liberation, mid-century to current time," London explained. "A lot of African countries were getting their independence. You see just a burst of creativity."

Traditional elements are reflected in these new garments.

"A lot of brocade, beaded detail, and the head wraps definitely add to the garments," London said.

The "mixologist" section transports visitors to a world of amazing texture.

"We've got sequins, tassels, it really shows you African fashion is diverse and has a lot of different patterns," said London.

And those different patterns have a message.

"Africa is a vibrant, electric continent. Not a country, a continent. Each piece of that continent has different aspects," London said.

But color is a common thread.

"It's so colorful as you walk through this space," she said. "Color and vibrancy is just ingrained in African culture."

So is symbolism.

"One of the showstopping pieces is the head-to-toe cowrie shell piece that really showcases femininity, and beauty, and shells on the continent," London said. "Shells were used as currency but also as a sign of spirituality."

Each piece in the exhibit has its own personality and its own story to tell.

"Fashion is definitely a medium for storytelling," said London. "One of the garments we have is a Kofi Ansah garment that was designed for a Ghanian engagement ceremony. When you look at that garment, you're also looking into a historical event, and that's exciting."

And perhaps most recognizably for some visitors, the dress and jacket created by famed Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia worn by Michelle Obama at the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize presentation is on display.

There are also accessories in the exhibit, like a collection of gilded and jewel-toned intricate purses and dazzling jewelry. And the experience isn't just visual; music is used to enhance as well.

"Fashion and music intersect in many ways," said London. "We've got footage of different fashion shows. We also have music videos of current afrobeat performers. You're seeing how this music and the movement of the garment tie together."

"Africa Fashion" also celebrates the diversity found within African culture.

"The mannequins represent different skin tones of Black women and men, and you see hairstyles that are relevant to the culture," London said.

There's also a photography section.

London said she every time she walks into the space she sees something new, and that's ultimately the message she hopes visitors take home.

"I want people to leave knowing African fashion is alive and thriving, that it influences so much of American culture and global culture as well," London said.

"Africa Fashion" is a traveling exhibit on loan from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. It will be at the Field Museum through June 29. Click here for more information and to plan your visit.

