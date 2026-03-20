19-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Chicago's South Side

A 19-year-old man was shot and critically injured in a shooting in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago police said officers were on patrol when they heard shots fired near Halsted and 66th Street. Police found a 19-year-old on the ground with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not released.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.