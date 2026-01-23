Chicago drug bust nets guns, cash and $4.3 million in narcotics, CPD said

Chicago police said a drug bust following a six-month narcotics investigation recovered tens of thousands of dollars in cash, multiple guns and more than $4 million worth of narcotics.

The Chicago Police Department said its gang division had been working on a six-month investigation focused on narcotic trafficking in the city and surrounding suburbs.

As part of the investigation, officers served a search warrant on Jan. 10 at the home of 36-year-old Travis Taylor, a convicted felon.

Police said during the search officers recovered a variety of suspected narcotics worth a street value estimated at $4.3 million, plus five guns and approximately $54,000 in cash.

Taylor was taken into custody and is now charged with nine felonies for the manufacturing and selling of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, ecstasy, ketamine, and cannabis, as well a possession of a controlled substance and five felony charges for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Information about court appearances and detention hearings was not immediately available.