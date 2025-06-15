Chicago Cubs spotlight men's health for Father's Day

This Father's Day, the Chicago Cubs are reminding dads that when it comes to things health-related, sometimes it's not enough just to rub some dirt on it.

The Cubs teamed up Sunday with Advocate Health Care to spotlight men's health. They hosted a Father's Day brunch for Advocate patients.

Among those in attendance was 67-year-old prostate cancer survivor Clark Atwater.

Atwater lost his own father to prostate cancer years ago. But he was still shocked when he himself got the diagnosis.

"I didn't really have any symptoms, so a week before my yearly checkup, and gosh, here I am with a PSA elevated," Atwater said. "It's very important to get checked. Get your annual physicals, and ask for your PSA."

Atwater is now in remission and feeling good. In fact, he is feeling so good that he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field on Sunday, with his grandson by his side.