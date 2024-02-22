Chicago gets cooler with light rain and snow

Chicago gets another day of rain and snow

Chicago gets another day of rain and snow

Chicago gets another day of rain and snow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon, bringing gusty winds and a chance of light snow and rain showers Friday afternoon and evening as temperatures turn colder.

CBS

Little to no accumulation of snow is in the forecast. Highs will occur early in the mid-40s, then temperatures will fall to the upper 30s in the late afternoon.

CBS

High pressure builds Saturday with dry and cool conditions with highs in the upper 30s.

CBS

CBS

A big warming trend develops early next week with highs in the 50s on Sunday, low 60s on Monday, and upper 60s on Tuesday.

A storm system may bring the threat of severe thunderstorms to the area late Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 36.

Friday: Increasing clouds, chance of light snow & rain late. High 47.

Saturday: Clearing skies. High 38.

CBS