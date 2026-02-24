Watch CBS News
Chicago ComEd crews heading to East Coast to help restore power after snow storms

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

ComEd crews are heading to the East Coast to help workers restore power after major winter storms. 

More than 100 ComEd workers will leave from several facilities on Tuesday morning. The crews will help Atlantic City Electric in New Jersey. 

Winter storms hit the Northeast early this week, bringing snow totals piling up to 20, 30 or even 40+ inches in some areas.

Governors in eight states and several major cities had declared states of emergency, and at the height of the storm, bans on nonessential travel were in place for New Jersey, the New York City area and parts of Massachusetts.  

