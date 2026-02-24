Chicago ComEd crews heading to East Coast to help restore power after snow storms

ComEd crews are heading to the East Coast to help workers restore power after major winter storms.

More than 100 ComEd workers will leave from several facilities on Tuesday morning. The crews will help Atlantic City Electric in New Jersey.

Winter storms hit the Northeast early this week, bringing snow totals piling up to 20, 30 or even 40+ inches in some areas.

Governors in eight states and several major cities had declared states of emergency, and at the height of the storm, bans on nonessential travel were in place for New Jersey, the New York City area and parts of Massachusetts.