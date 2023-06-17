Watch CBS News
Juvenile arrested after fleeing police in stolen car, causing deadly multi-vehicle crash on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A juvenile was taken into custody after causing a crash that left one man dead in the North Lawndale neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road around 5:44 p.m.

Police say officers were responding to a person with a gun call, in the 900 block of South Independence when they observed a stolen Hyundai which then fled.

The car approached the intersection at Roosevelt Road traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes at a high rate of speed. The juvenile disregarded two red lights before striking a Honda traveling southbound on Independence.

Three other vehicles stopped at the red light facing eastbound on Roosevelt were struck as a result of the initial collision, police said.

The driver of the Honda, a 25-year-old man, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A 28-year-old woman from another car was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile driver of the stolen Hyundai was placed into custody and taken to Stroger Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

