Chicago Chefs Cook tonight raising money benefiting earthquake victims
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's hospitality community is coming together Monday night to raise money for those impacted by earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.
A benefit at Avli on the Park in Lakeshore East will raise money for World Central Kitchen's relief efforts with 45 Chicago chefs will make a small plate of their restaurant's signature dishes.
Last year's event last year, the event raised money for Ukraine. You can buy tickets online or donate at givebutter.com/cccearthquakerelief.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.