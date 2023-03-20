Watch CBS News
Chicago Chefs Cook tonight raising money benefiting earthquake victims

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Chefs Cook tonight for funds benefiting victims of Syria and Turkey earthquake
Chicago Chefs Cook tonight for funds benefiting victims of Syria and Turkey earthquake 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's hospitality community is coming together Monday night to raise money for those impacted by earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

A benefit at Avli on the Park in Lakeshore East will raise money for World Central Kitchen's relief efforts with 45 Chicago chefs will make a small plate of their restaurant's signature dishes.

Last year's event last year, the event raised money for Ukraine. You can buy tickets online or donate at givebutter.com/cccearthquakerelief.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 11:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

