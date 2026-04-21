Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan leaving

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is leaving, the team announced Tuesday.

A news release announcing Donovan's departure did not specify why he was leaving or what his next steps would be. But it did include quotes from Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf, president Michael Reinsdorf, and Donovan himself.

"After a series of thoughtful and extensive discussions with ownership regarding the future of the organization, I have decided to step away as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls, to allow the search process to unfold. I believe it is in the best interest of the Bulls, to allow the new leader to build out the staff as they see fit," Donovan said in a news release.

In the release, Jerry Reinsdorf called Donovan "one of the finest people and coaches" he'd known.

"He brought class and genuine care to this organization that made a real impact on people. We wanted Billy to continue as our head coach — that was never in question. But through honest conversations, we all agreed that giving our new Head of Basketball Operations the right to build out his staff was the most important thing for the future of this franchise."

Donovan became head coach of the Bulls in September 2020 after five seasons as head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Just this past July, Donovan signed a multi-year contract extension.

Earlier this month, the Bulls fired vice president Artūras Karnišovas and general manager Marc Eversley after missing the playoffs for the fourth year in a row. Karnišovas and Eversley had run the team's front office since April 2020.

During that time, the Bulls went 224-254, a .469 winning percentage, and the team made the playoffs only once, losing in the first round to the Bucks in 2022. They reached the play-in tournament in 2023, 2024, and 2025, but lost all three times.