Chicago Bulls fire vice president Artūras Karnišovas, general manager Marc Eversley

After missing the playoffs for the fourth year in a row, the Chicago Bulls have fired their top two executives, vice president Artūras Karnišovas and general manager Marc Eversley.

"Artūras and Marc have led with a deep commitment to the Chicago Bulls. These decisions are never easy, especially when they involve people we respect both personally and professionally. We are grateful for their dedication and the work they've put in over the past six years. At the same time, we have not had the success our fans deserve, and it's my responsibility to go in a new direction. This move is about positioning our team for sustained success moving forward," Bulls president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf said in a statement.

Karnišovas and Eversley have run the team's front office since April 2020. During that time, the Bulls went 224-254, a .469 winning percentage, and the team made the playoffs only once, losing in the first round to the Bucks in 2022. They reached the play-in tournament in 2023, 2024, and 2025, but lost all three times.

"I want our fans to know that I hear you and understand your frustration. I feel it as well. I know this will take time, and I am fully committed to getting this right," Reinsdorf said. "At the Chicago Bulls, our focus remains on building a team that can compete at the highest level and ultimately contend for championships. We are committed to taking the necessary steps to move the Bulls forward in a way that makes our fans proud."

The Bulls gutted their roster before the trade deadline, shipping off Ayo Dosunmu, Julian Phillips, Nikola Vucevic, Dalen Terry, Coby White, Kevin Huerter, and Dario Saric in trades.

The team holds the No. 9 spot in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, with a 4.5% chance of landing the top pick. They also potentially will get the Portland Trail Blazers' first-round pick if that selection falls between No. 15 and No. 30. They also have two second-round picks.