Billy Donovan signs multi-year contract extension with Chicago Bulls, report says

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan signed a multi-year contract extension Sunday and will remain coach of the Bulls for the foreseeable future, per ESPN.

Donovan enters his sixth season as the coach of the Bulls, going 195-205 in his first five seasons in Chicago with one trip to the playoffs in 2022.

The Bulls have gone 39-43 in back-to-back seasons, finishing as the 9-seed in the East both years, but are in the midst of a retool after trading away Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan in recent years to shift towards a youth movement.

The Bulls front office decided Donovan is the right choice to continue guiding that young group as they try to stay competitive but get younger at the same time.

Donovan was one of the many active coaches pursued by the New York Knicks this summer, but ultimately agreed to stay in Chicago on a new long-term deal. The length and specific terms of the contract aren't known currently.

With how much turnover there has been in the NBA in recent years, Donovan is the third-longest tenured coach in the NBA. He's tied with Thunder coach Mark Daigneault and Clippers coach Tyronn Lue with 400 games coached, as they were all hired in the summer of 2020. The only coaches who have been with their current teams longer are Erik Spoelstra in Miami and Bulls championship team veteran Steve Kerr in Golden State.

This past spring, Donovan, 60, was named to the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Class, based largely on his career as a college coach, having led the Florida Gators to back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007.

Donovan became head coach of the Bulls in September 2020 after five seasons as head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder.