Chicago Bulls to retire Derrick Rose's No. 1 jersey during ceremony next season

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ahead of being honored at halftime Saturday night during the Bulls game against the New York Knicks at the United Center, the team announced that Derrick Rose's No. 1 Jersey will be retired during a ceremony next season.

Rose will become the fifth Bulls player to receive the franchise honor during the ceremony that will be announced later. The Simeon Career Academy alum will join former players Jerry Sloan (No. 4), Bob Love (No. 10), Michael Jordan (No. 23), and Scottie Pippen (No. 33).

According to the team, Rose learned of the news Saturday morning from Bulls President and CEO Michael Reinsdorf during an in-person conversation in Chicago.

"Derrick is both a hometown hero and a symbol of an entire era of Bulls basketball," Reinsdorf said. "Retiring a jersey recognizes a player's impact beyond on-court achievements. It honors individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the organization and forged deep, lasting connections with fans. It recognizes that emotional bond and the great influence a player has had on the team and organization's identity. We are proud to add Derrick to the elite group of players – Jerry Sloan, Bob Love, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen – whose jerseys have been officially retired by the Chicago Bulls."

Rose, who spent eight years in Chicago, was the Bulls' former No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. Other accolades include winning Rookie of the Year, being a three-time NBA All-Star from 2010 to 2012, and becoming the youngest player in league history to win the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award in 2011.

Rose's career with the Bulls

In 2010-11, Rose guided the Bulls to the best record of 62-20 and was a part of seven straight NBA Playoff appearances for the Bulls from 2008-15.

In total, Rose played 406 regular season games in Chicago, posting career averages of 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He also holds the third-highest assists per game average and ninth-highest scoring average in team history.

Rose is the only other Bulls player since Michael Jordan (1988-89) to record at least 2,000 points and 600 assists in a single season after recording clips of 25.0 points and 7.7 assists in 2010-11, even leading the team to its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 1998.

After the Bulls, Rose played with the Knicks (2016-17, 2021) before signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers in between. He's also played for the Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies.