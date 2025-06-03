Chicago Blackhawks unveil renderings of renovated Fifth Third Arena

The Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday revealed renderings on their planned expansion for the Fifth Third Arena community ice rink a short distance from the United Center.

Fifth Third Arena, at 1801 W. Jackson Blvd., first opened in 2017. It has been undergoing major renovations since May of last year.

When those renovations are complete in January 2026, Fifth Third Arena will feature more than 250,000 square feet of community hockey space, state-of-the-art training facilities, and "versatile areas for the best athletes in the world, rising stars and the next generation of players," the Blackhawks said.

"Through the Fifth Third Arena expansion, we are creating the epicenter of hockey in the Midwest," Danny Wirtz, chairman and chief executive officer of the Chicago Blackhawks, said in a news release. "This venue is where NHL superstars train alongside rising talent, creating an environment where championship dreams can take flight."

The Blackhawks expect the revamped Fifth Third Arena to welcome more than 1.5 million guests per year. The team expects the arena will help catalyze an economic boost for the Near West Side, and will serve as the Midwest's leading destination for youth and amateur hockey — with seamless connectivity to the 1901 Project development plan around the United Center.

Fifth Third Arena will also remain the official training home for the Blackhawks, and will become the permanent home for the Chicago Steel United States Hockey League team — which the Wirtz family acquired in 2023.

The Blackhawks unveiled renderings for the following features:

The Championship Arena will be one of two new rinks, with stadium-style seating, hospitality areas for 2,000 spectators, a state-of-the-art scoreboard, and exclusive party decks. This arena will be the new home of the Chicago Steel.

Centennial Hall will celebrate 100 years of Blackhawks history, and will be the permanent physical home to the new Blackhawks Hall of Fame.

Rocky's Bar, named for late Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz, will anchor the food and beverage offerings at Fifth Third Arena. It will feature a premium cocktail menu and curated food offerings.

Lounges at the Fifth Third Arena were set up with families in mind — with flexible workspaces, quiet areas with Wi-Fi access, and comfy seating.

The Patio, an open-air space on the upper level of the arena, will offer unique views of the Chicago skyline and the future 1901 campus. The Blackhawks characterized The Patio as a perfect spot for pre- or post-game cocktails, business meetings, and watching sports on TV. It has room for 150.

A Walk of Fame commemorative sidewalk along Jackson Boulevard will honor milestone moments and legendary players from the Blackhawks, with engraved plaques for the franchise's six Stanley Cup-winning teams and Hall of Fame inductees.

