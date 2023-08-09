Remembering Rocky Wirtz at the United Center

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A public memorial will be held for Rocky Wirtz at the United Center for anyone wanting to pay their respects.

Wirtz died last month after a short illness at the age of 70.

The memorial will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday and gates open at 9:30 a.m.

For anyone wishing to pay their respects, instead of flowers, the family is asking people to donate to the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation.