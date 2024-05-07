Chicago Blackhawks score No. 2 overall pick in 2024 NHL Draft

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Blackhawks received the second overall pick in this year's NHL Draft Lottery on Tuesday.

Going in, the Blackhawks had a 13.5% chance at scoring the first overall pick, which was even better than last year when Chicago scored the top slot and used it on Connor Bedard.

This year, it came down to the Hawks and the San Jose Sharks, with the Sharks getting the No. 1 pick. With that, the Hawks will miss out on top prospect center Macklin Celebrini. He played at Boston College and for the Chicago Steel.

The Blackhawks are still in good shape with the No. 2 pick.

"It wasn't number one, but I think, for us, the way we see this draft and what we're able to acquire at the draft in June, number two is a very big win," said Kyle Davidson, the Blackhawks general manager. "So, we're really excited. I can't wait to dig in with our amateur staff next week to start the process of getting that board finalized."

The Sharks, who had the worst record in the league, entered the lottery with the best odds to land the top pick. The Blackhawks have the second pick and the Anaheim Ducks will select third.

Celebrini just torched college hockey as a 17-year-old freshman. In 38 games with the Terriers, Celebrini totaled 32 goals and 32 assists. He also posted four goals and four assists for Team Canada at the 2024 World Junior Championships.

